How did it come to this? From Secure Communities to child separa - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

How did it come to this? From Secure Communities to child separation, America's recent immigration history

  • Also on FOX19.comMore>>

  • Alternative Melania Trump jacket sells out

    Alternative Melania Trump jacket sells out

    Friday, June 22 2018 6:19 PM EDT2018-06-22 22:19:56 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 6:19 PM EDT2018-06-22 22:19:56 GMT
    The company quickly sold out of its first version of the jacket, but is now offering T-shirts, hoodies and bomber jackets. (Source: Wildfang.com)The company quickly sold out of its first version of the jacket, but is now offering T-shirts, hoodies and bomber jackets. (Source: Wildfang.com)

    The company quickly sold out of its first version of the jacket but is now offering T-shirts, hoodies and bomber jackets.

    Full Story >

    The company quickly sold out of its first version of the jacket but is now offering T-shirts, hoodies and bomber jackets.

    Full Story >

To expand the timeline, click here

(RNN) – When the Trump administration announced a family separation policy at the border in May and then, just weeks later, ended it on Wednesday, it added a fresh chapter to America’s often patchwork, often disjointed recent history on immigration.

The “zero-tolerance” policy separating families announced by Attorney General Jeff Sessions in May was a new extreme in the U.S. government’s attempts to deter immigrants from arriving at the southern border. But it was not completely out of line with actions taken by former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

The concept of zero-tolerance, itself, piggybacked a longstanding policy known as Operation Streamline.

That initiative was established under Bush, expanded under Obama and has continued under Trump. It is one of a number that have ebbed and flowed between administrations or from legal and political challenges.

There’s also Secure Communities, and Section 287(g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, enforcement initiatives embraced to varying degrees by both Bush and Obama.

There’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, known as DACA, Obama’s signature offer of relief to “DREAMers,” people brought to the U.S. as children who have spent most of their lives here. There was also the less successful DAPA, Deferred Action for Parents of Americans, which lost key court battles and was terminated by Trump shortly after he took office.

There’s the original DREAM Act itself, legislation that would bring permanent resolution to the status of many, defined by a 17-year history of false promise and enduring pessimism.

The holy grail in all this is a bill to once and for all complete comprehensive immigration reform. On that front, there’s Bush's failed plan (2007), Obama’s failed plan (2013) and, yes, now Trump’s own calls for a lasting law on the matter.

Amidst all this, people continue to flee violence and poverty in parts of Latin America and arrive at the border, where they’re met by a byzantine and often incoherent network of law enforcement and bureaucratic agencies.

Perhaps the only point people agree on is that the system is dysfunctional.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • National politicsPolitics in the US: ImmigrationMore>>

  • The Latest: Kansas welfare agency says children's needs met

    The Latest: Kansas welfare agency says children's needs met

    Friday, June 22 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-06-22 16:31:05 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 9:26 AM EDT2018-06-23 13:26:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Darwin Micheal Mejia, right, holds hands with his mother, Beata Mariana de Jesus Mejia-Mejia, during a news conference following their reunion at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Friday, June 22...(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Darwin Micheal Mejia, right, holds hands with his mother, Beata Mariana de Jesus Mejia-Mejia, during a news conference following their reunion at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Friday, June 22...
    The U.N human rights office says President Donald Trump's decision to stop the U.S. policy separating migrant parents from their children doesn't go far enough.Full Story >
    The U.N human rights office says President Donald Trump's decision to stop the U.S. policy separating migrant parents from their children doesn't go far enough.Full Story >

  • Melania Trump dons 'I really don't care, do u?' jacket

    Melania Trump dons 'I really don't care, do u?' jacket

    Friday, June 22 2018 6:29 AM EDT2018-06-22 10:29:55 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 9:26 AM EDT2018-06-23 13:26:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). First lady Melania Trump boards a plane at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, June 21, 2018, to travel to Texas.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). First lady Melania Trump boards a plane at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, June 21, 2018, to travel to Texas.
    First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents.Full Story >
    First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents.Full Story >

  • Obama, like Trump, grappled with family immigration

    Obama, like Trump, grappled with family immigration

    Friday, June 22 2018 7:47 AM EDT2018-06-22 11:47:04 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 9:26 AM EDT2018-06-23 13:26:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). In this Dec. 16, 2016, photo, President Barack Obama speaks to the media during a news conference at the White House in Washington. The Trump administration isn't the first to grapple with the question of how to handle tens of...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). In this Dec. 16, 2016, photo, President Barack Obama speaks to the media during a news conference at the White House in Washington. The Trump administration isn't the first to grapple with the question of how to handle tens of...
    The Trump administration isn't the first to grapple with the question of how to handle tens of thousands of immigrant families arriving on the U.S.-Mexico border.Full Story >
    The Trump administration isn't the first to grapple with the question of how to handle tens of thousands of immigrant families arriving on the U.S.-Mexico border.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly