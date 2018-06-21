Child sex crimes, prostitution alleged at Hawaii home for naked parties

In this exclusive Upper Nuuanu neighborhood, a rental home on Kaohinani Drive has been hosting naked parties advertised on the internet for swingers.

Nuuanu house renter, Amy Highmoor, and her attorney, Leon Pasker, inside the home that's at the center of a series of allegations. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Complaints about a Nuuanu home that advertises naked parties have triggered a series of much more serious investigations — into allegations of prostitution, sex assault and child sex crimes.

The Freedom House in upper Nuuanu promotes parties like "naked yoga."

But after Hawaii News Now first aired a story about the home two weeks ago, sources revealed a number of criminal investigations into activities at the home. One of those investigation involves a mother who says her 5-year-old daughter witnessed sex and nudity at the home while there with her father.

The girl drew a picture of the naked people in the house for her mother.

"She was sad, mad and confused. (She asked), why does everybody have to be naked?" said the girl's mother, who asked not to be identified.

A Child Protective Services document obtained by Hawaii News Now says that in May 2018, the girl "showed signs of sex abuse."

"She took a small toy and was using it as a sexual toy," the document said.

The report says the state Department of Human Services recommended therapy for the child since it could not confirm any harm and that both parents were "safe and protective."

"I was shocked. I couldn't believe it," said the girl's mother.

Hawaii News Now was invited inside the Freedom House.

Amy Highmoor, the renter who hosts the parties and who is facing eviction, calls herself a child advocate.

She says what happens at the house is not illegal and adds while the people inside may be nudists, the 5-year-old girl was never exposed to sex acts and that allegations of any criminal activity are untrue.

"I'm saddened. I'm disgusted. It makes me sick," said Highmoor, of the allegations.

But Shay Bonds, who went to Freedom House parties at a different home in Kahala, says she's now talking to police, claiming she saw people paying money for sex. She also says she was sexually assaulted.

"I was confused. I felt violated. I had no idea how to handle something like that," she said.

To those allegations, Highmoor said, "There's not much I can do about someone who wants to spread rumors or lies about me or my home."

