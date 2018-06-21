Water balloon slingshots top group's list of 'summer safety trap' toys

The group says water balloons shot from slingshots can cause eye injuries. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) - Water balloon slingshots might seem like a good piece of artillery for gaining an edge in a summer water fight, but a consumer watchdog group is warning they're more fearsome than fun.

The group World Against Toys Causing Harm has released a list of 10 "summer safety trap" toys, and topping the list are the kinds of handheld slingshots kids launch water balloons out of. The organization describes them as a "potential dual threat for projectile eye injuries and small part hazards for young children."

Representatives of the group said that while summer freedom is a time for "children to enjoy the outdoors," it can "also be a time for injuries."

"Summer months account for nearly half of all injury-related deaths to children, and hospital emergency departments will treat about 2.5 million children injured in accidents," representatives of the group, Joan E. Siff and James A. Swartz, said in a press release.

The rest of the list includes:

Lawn darts: Potential for blunt impact injury

Low riding wheeled toys, such as big wheels: Potential for fall, head and impact injuries

Backyard in-ground and above-ground pools: Potential for drowning

All-terrain vehicles: Potential for head, bone and other impact injuries

Toys with small parts: Potential for choking injuries

Shallow water baby pools, garden buckets or pool covers: Potential for drowning

Backyard water slides: Potential for neck, spine, head and other life-threatening injuries

High-powered water guns: Potential for eye injury

Bounce houses and trampolines: Potential for impact and other serious injuries

The group acknowledges that "family and friends gathering for outdoor birthday parties, barbecues and backyard play-dates are some of the perks of summer" but cautions that "knowing some of the potential hazards that may accompany these outdoor activities can save lives and prevent injuries."

So put down the water balloon slingshot, and just give it a good old-fashioned throw.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.