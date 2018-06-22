Blue Angels return to Ohio this weekend for Dayton Air Show

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - The U.S. Navy's famed Blue Angels are set to soar over Ohio this weekend for this year's Dayton Air Show.
The Dayton Daily News reports the fighter jet team is headlining the event, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Dayton International Airport.
It marks the return of military demonstration teams after performances were scrapped the past two years. Last year, the Thunderbirds canceled their show after a jet slid off a runway at Dayton International Airport and crashed, injuring the pilot. The Blue Angels canceled in 2016 after a crash killed a pilot during a practice show in Tennessee.
This year's show will also feature stunt planes, the U.S. Army Golden Knights skydiving team and a re-enactment of the bombing of Pearl Harbor.
Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com
