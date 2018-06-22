Unemployment rates fall in nearly all Kentucky counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials say unemployment rates fell in 117 of the state's 120 counties between May 2017 and May 2018.

The Kentucky Center for Statistics says jobless rates rose in Owen and Spencer counties and stayed the same in Oldham County.

It says Woodford County had the state's lowest unemployment rate at 2.9 percent. It was followed by Campbell and Scott counties at 3.1 percent each. Boone and Fayette counties were next at 3.2 percent each. Allen, Kenton and Warren counties had 3.3 percent rates.

Magoffin County had the state's highest jobless rate at 12 percent. Elliott County was next at 7.6 percent, followed by Carter County at 7.4 percent. Harlan County had a 7.3 percent rate, while Lewis, Owsley and Wayne counties were at 7.1 percent each.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.