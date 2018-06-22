Ohio judge accidentally shoots himself at shooting range

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Police say an Ohio judge accidentally shot himself at a shooting range.
Toledo Police say Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Michael Goulding was injured Thursday afternoon while going through a firearms qualification course at the Scott Park shooting range.
Goulding was trying to holster the gun when it fired, striking him in the leg.
A range officer applied first aid while the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to the scene.
Goulding has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
