A 22-year-old man was found shot to death in Camp Washington Thursday night., according to Cincinnati police.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Alfred Street just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, homicide investigators wrote in a news release.

They found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and identified early Friday as Victor Hines II.

No arrests were made.

Further details, including suspect information, were not released.

