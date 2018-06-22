Semi crash, spill partially closes SB I-71/75 on Cut-in-the-Hill

A crash involving a semi is blocking the right two lanes at the 12th Street exit in Covington. (www.ohgo.com)

The morning commute is already off to a rough start.

Southbound Interstate 71/75 is partially closed due to a rollover crash involving a semi tractor-trailer, according to Kenton County dispatchers.

The truck's load of auto parts spilled onto the highway near the 12th Street exit just before 4:30 a.m. Friday.

The right two lanes are blocked.

The driver has a minor injury, dispatchers said.

Another rollover crash on wet roads occurred earlier this morning on the Ohio side of the river.

A vehicle spun out and crashed into the wall on northbound Interstate 71 at the Ridge Road North exit in Columbia Township, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

The vehicle rolled over and came to a stop in the center lane, initial reports indicated.

The right two lanes were closed. Now just one lane is blocked.

Accident and big emergency response in Northern Kentucky. 71/75S st 5th. St. @fox19 pic.twitter.com/4jY3jLOOxv — Rebecca Smith (@Fox19Rebecca) June 22, 2018

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.