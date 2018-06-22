Pedestrian seriously hurt in Green Twp hit-skip

Authorities are searching for the driver who struck and seriously hurt a pedestrian and fled he scene Thursday night.

Kyle Phillips, 20, was hit by a vehicle as he walked across Shepherd Creek Road under the eastbound Interstate 74 overpass about 10:15 p.m., according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle fled westbound on Shepherd Creek. It's described as a grey Ford with a missing passenger side rear view mirror, possible an SUV.

Phillips was picked up by a passerby and taken to Mercy West Hospital. He was transferred to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is listed in serious but stable condition.

