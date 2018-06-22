For immigrants, still no word on when they will be reunited

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parentsFull Story >
First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parentsFull Story >
A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the childFull Story >
A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the childFull Story >
About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official saysFull Story >
About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official saysFull Story >
About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official saysFull Story >
About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official saysFull Story >
A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecutedFull Story >
A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecutedFull Story >
A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecutedFull Story >
A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecutedFull Story >
A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with childrenFull Story >
A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with childrenFull Story >
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. borderFull Story >
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. borderFull Story >
A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades agoFull Story >
A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades agoFull Story >
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.Full Story >
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.Full Story >