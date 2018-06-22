Ohio judge accidentally shoots himself

A judge accidentally shot himself at Scott Park shooting range Thursday, police said. (Photo: WTOL)

An Ohio judge accidentally shot himself at a shooting range Thursday, according to Toledo police.

Lucas County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Goulding was trying to holster a gun at Scott park shooting range about 2 p.m. when the weapon accidentally went off, and a bullet hit his thigh, police said.

He was taken to University of Toledo Medical Center and is expected to make a full recovery, they said.

The judge was going through a firearms qualification course.

Copyright 2018 WTOL and WXIX. All rights reserved.