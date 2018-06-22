Study: Cincinnati has worst traffic in Ohio

Trump got in the first jabs; now the world is punching back as the trade brawl spreads.Full Story >
Trump got in the first jabs; now the world is punching back as the trade brawl spreads.Full Story >
Surveillance cameras on a brand new gas station and convenience store capture a white compact sedan apparently speeding down Old Fannin Road towards Lakeland Drive in Flowood.Full Story >
Surveillance cameras on a brand new gas station and convenience store capture a white compact sedan apparently speeding down Old Fannin Road towards Lakeland Drive in Flowood.Full Story >
One Mississippi State baseball fan didn't let a rain delay drown his sense of humor and he took an opportunity to troll his wife in the process.Full Story >
One Mississippi State baseball fan didn't let a rain delay drown his sense of humor and he took an opportunity to troll his wife in the process.Full Story >
The FBI says they have opened a growing number of investigations into sexual assaults on flights.Full Story >
The FBI says they have opened a growing number of investigations into sexual assaults on flights.Full Story >
Two strains of the human herpes virus may contribute to Alzheimer's, a new study shows.Full Story >
Two strains of the human herpes virus may contribute to Alzheimer's, a new study shows.Full Story >