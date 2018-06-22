Study: Cincinnati has worst traffic in Ohio

Ever think about how much time and money you're losing every time you've found yourself stuck on Interstate 71 or 75 in bumper to bumper traffic?

One non-profit group took a closer look at the annual cost of congested roads for the thousands of commuters who travel Cincinnati’s busy roads every single day.



The "Modernizing Ohio's Transportation System" study by the non-profit ‘TRIP’ discusses the progress as well as the challenges in providing safe, efficient and well-maintained roads, highways and bridges throughout the Cincinnati area.



The big take away from the study is that if the city, county and state can't find more money for infrastructure, the quality of life will suffer in Ohio.



The non-profit TRIP said congestion costs Cincinnati commuters each 44 hours and $1,057 a year.



Some commuters who were surveyed said that the money they're spending isn't just on gas, they say they're also dishing out a whole lot of money on repairs, especially during pothole season.



“For someone who drives around the city all day, east, west, north, south for my job. Definitely, the pot holes this winter were horrific... blew out

two tires on pot holes,” said Tyler Hester, Cincinnati commuter. “75 definitely seems to be a lot more congested than 71.”



Hamilton County Engineer Ted Hubbard said one of the issues causing major backups on the roadways is what seems to be the never-ending construction.

He said it's hard to secure funding to cover every repair that the Hamilton County wants or even needs but he says these projects are necessary for growth.



“There is a direct tie between economic development and our transportation systems. If we want to maintain jobs we have to maintain our system. If we

want to expand jobs, we have to improve our system,” Ted Hubbard told FOX 19 NOW.

A study done by the National Transportation Research Group looked at the cost of rough roads, congested roads, and a lack of adequate safety features.

Through those factors, they estimated that the overall cost to motorists in Ohio is $12 billion annually.

Although Cincinnati ranks worst among the major Ohio cities for congestion issues, Cleveland commuters were actually estimated to pay out even more when their vehicle-operating-costs and safety were factored in.



