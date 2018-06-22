Body left on ground 8 hours into MO murder investigation

A mother stayed at the scene of her son's murder while his body lay on the ground overnight as police investigated. (Source: KTVI/CNN)

WELLSTON, MO (KTVI/CNN) – A murder victim's body wasn't moved for eight hours.

The victim's mother stayed on the scene, watching in disbelief, wondering why it took so long for authorities to move his body.

"I'm hurt. I'm in pain," said Crystal Reid, the victim's mother.

Crystal Reid's 18-year-old son was killed around 11 p.m. Wednesday. She camped out at the crime scene all night.

"My son is still laying on the ground, right now – it's 6:58 a.m – as we speak. I want to know, why is my son still laying on this ground?" Reid said.

Police said there were several reasons for the body remaining in place.

North County Police Cooperative arrived first on the scene.

"They didn't have the resources on hand to properly follow up with it. So, at that point they contacted the Major Case Squad," said Sgt. Keith Rider, the Major Case Squad spokesman.

About an hour and a half later, the Major Case Squad took over.

Then, St. Louis County evidence technicians were contacted around 2 a.m. to collect evidence.

From there, it took time for police to gather and begin their investigation of a crime scene that kept growing.

"We had three different jurisdictions. We had a large crime scene; we actually had multiple crimes scenes," Rider said.

With those complications, investigators also were taking their time at the scene to make sure nothing was missed.

They did try to shield the body from the public.

"This woman's child is now deceased, and we feel terrible about that. That shouldn't happen to any mother," Rider said. "And what we can say is we're trying to do as thorough an investigation as possible and covering everything we can in order to properly find who's responsible for this."

Apparently, Reid's son was killed when gunshots were fired between people on the street and the car he was riding in. Another person was wounded in the incident.

Police are urging witnesses to the crime to come forward to help them catch the killer.

