Fairfield police on scene of shooting, stabbing

The vaccine helps fight Type 1 diabetes by stopping the immune system from attacking the pancreas.Full Story >
Surveillance cameras on a brand new gas station and convenience store capture a white compact sedan apparently speeding down Old Fannin Road towards Lakeland Drive in Flowood.Full Story >
The FBI says they have opened a growing number of investigations into sexual assaults on flights.Full Story >
It's been 40 years since a serial killer terrorized gay men in San Francisco. Now police have a suspect who they think may be the murderer known as "The Doodler."Full Story >
Melania Trump is getting flak over the jacket she wore on the way to visit migrant children in a camp.Full Story >
