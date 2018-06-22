Fairfield police on scene of shooting, stabbing - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Fairfield police on scene of shooting, stabbing

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Raycom Media/file Raycom Media/file
FAIRFIELD, OH (FOX19) -

Fairfield are on scene of a shooting and stabbing at an apartment building on Gelhot Drive, dispatcher said.

Officers were called to the area, which is off Pleasant Avenue, at 5:50 a.m. Friday, she said.

Further details were not immediately available.

We have a crew on the way and will continue to update this breaking story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly