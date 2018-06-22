Amy Murray to update council after attending 911 convention

Councilwoman Amy Murray is expected to give an update at Monday's Law & Pubic Safety Committee meeting about the National Number Association Conference in Tennessee.

She and other city leaders traveled to Nashville last week and attended the event that features the latest software used nationwide in 911 centers.

Council is searching for solutions and reforms to Cincinnati's embattled emergency call center in light of Kyle Plush's death. The 16-year-old suffocated to death inside his mini-van in a parking lot at Seven Hills School in Madisonville on April 10 despite twice calling 911 pleading for help.

City officials have since hired two independent firms to investigate the police and 911 response that day.

Their work will not be complete until the fall, September or October, at a total estimated cost of about $186,000, city officials said.

Mission Critical Partners LLC is analyzing how dispatchers responded to two phone calls Kyle made from the van, pleading for help after he became trapped by the rear, third-row seat.

They also will do a comprehensive analysis of the city's Emergency Communications Center (ECC) and look at including staffing, organizational structure, leadership and technology. It's expected to cost no more than $98,200, city officials said.

21st Century Policing LLC will focus on the Cincinnati Police Department’s actions that day and review the department’s current policies, procedures and training to identify deficiencies. That will cost $87,500.

