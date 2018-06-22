Fatal crash closes ramp to WB I-275 in Hebron

A fatal multi-vehicle crash has closed the entry ramp to westbound Interstate 275 from North Bend Road (KY 237) in Hebron, according to Boone County dispatchers.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash that happened around 7 a.m., said dispatchers.

Officers on the scene said a southbound car traveled left of center striking the fatal victim's vehicle.

A woman was ejected from her vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, said Boone County officers.

Another person was taken to UC Medical Center, said dispatchers.

Dispatchers said the road is expected to be closed "for an extended period of time."

