Traffic Alert: Fatal crash closes WB I-275 in Hebron

HEBRON, KY (AP) -

A fatal multi-behicle crash has closed westbound Interstate 275 at North Bend Road in Hebron, according to Boone County dispatchers.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash that happened around 7 a.m., said dispatchers.

Dispatchers said the road is expected to be closed "for an extended period of time."

