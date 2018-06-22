Traffic Alert: KY 237 at WB I-275 reopens after fatal crash in Hebron

A fatal multi-vehicle crash closed North Bend Road (KY 237) at westbound 275 in Hebron for more than 3 hours Friday morning, according to Boone County dispatchers.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash that happened around 7 a.m., said dispatchers.

Officers on the scene said a southbound car traveled left of center striking the fatal victim's vehicle.

A woman was ejected from her vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, said Boone County officers.

Another person was taken to UC Medical Center, said dispatchers.

Dispatchers said after the accident the road was expected to be closed "for an extended period of time."

