Woman killed in Hebron 3-vehicle head-on crash

A fatal multi-vehicle crash closed North Bend Road (KY 237) at westbound 275 in Hebron for more than 3 hours Friday morning, according to Boone County dispatchers.

Boon County Sheriff's Department Major Tom Scheben said three vehicles were involved in a head-on crash that happened around 7 a.m.

Major Scheben said David Simon, 55, of Burlington, Ky was driving a 2001 Chrysler Sebring southbound in the left most lane when his car "suddenly and unexpectedly veered left crossing the center line" and slammed into a 2001 Pontiac Sunfire driven by a 45-year-old woman from Aurora, flipping her vehicle on its top and ejecting her.

The Sebring then hit a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Stephen McKinley,Jr.,50, of Rising Sun, Indiana, said Major Scheben.

The woman ejected from her vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Simon was extracted from his Sebring and taken to UC Medical Center for treatment. The extent of his injuries are unknown.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating and requests anyone who witnessed to collision to come forward and provide their rendition of what they observed.

