Police investigating Camp Washington fatal shooting

Cincinnati Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Camp Washington.

Police said Victor Hines II, 22, was found suffering from a gunshot wound Thursday at the 1100 block of Alfred Street just after 8:30 p.m.

Officers report Hines was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no information about a possible suspect at this time, said CPD Lt. Steve Saunders.

