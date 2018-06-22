Police: 1 seriously hurt, 1 in custody in Westwood stabbing - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Police: 1 seriously hurt, 1 in custody in Westwood stabbing

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Cincinnati firefighters responded to Dayton Avenue and took a stabbing victim to the hospital Friday morning, police said. (FOX19 NOW) Cincinnati firefighters responded to Dayton Avenue and took a stabbing victim to the hospital Friday morning, police said. (FOX19 NOW)
FOX19 NOW FOX19 NOW
A woman was taken into custody shortly after 8 a.m. Friday. (FOX19 NOW A woman was taken into custody shortly after 8 a.m. Friday. (FOX19 NOW
WESTWOOD, OH (FOX19) -

One person was seriously hurt and another is in custody in Westwood Friday morning, Cincinnati police said.

The victim's injuries are non-life threatening, a police spokesman said.

Officers are on scene right now in the 3400 block of Daytona Avenue.

One person is in custody, according to police.

A FOX19 NOW freelance videographer was on scene when police led a woman away in handcuffs

Further details were not immediately released.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly