Authorities: Police shoot male who fled traffic stop

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say police tried to make a traffic stop and a male passenger in the vehicle fled and was shot and injured by an officer in southwestern Ohio.

Kettering police started the traffic stop shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, but the shooting occurred in nearby Dayton.

Dayton Assistant Police Chief Mark Ecton said there was an altercation after the passenger fled and a Kettering officer fired at the suspect, wounding him. The suspect's condition wasn't immediately known.

There were no other injuries.

Kettering police confirmed one of their officers was involved in the shooting, but released no other information.

Ecton said it wasn't clear how many shots were fired or whether the suspect fired at the officer. He says a weapon was recovered.

Both police departments are investigating.

