Massive yogurt spill on Canadian highway causes traffic jam

TORONTO (RNN) - Get a big spoon and a plane to Canada. Hurry.

The city of Toronto now has a yogurt expressway - well had.

A tractor-trailer carrying the product ran into a sign support post Friday, tearing open the side of the trailer, spilling the yogurt onto the highway.

The accident occurred just before 4 a.m. on Highway 401 east of Toronto.

A 25-year-old man was charged with careless driving, according to the Ontario Provincial Police, Highway Safety Division.

Four lanes were closed temporarily as cleaners used tractors and brooms to pick up the mess.

Yogurt mess on #Hwy401 WB at Meadowvale Rd https://t.co/P8mGAizsTI — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) June 22, 2018

There was no word of injuries.

Also for you yogurt lovers, National Yogurt day is Feb. 6.

