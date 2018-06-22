Woman who took dead butterfly from exhibit gets probation

CINCINNATI (AP) - A woman who took a dead butterfly from an Ohio botanical garden has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that 36-year-old Jaime Revis was sentenced to six months' probation after entering the plea Thursday. She was arrested in April for taking a blue morpho butterfly from the Krohn Conservatory in Cincinnati.
Revis' lawyer said she had previously been told by a conservatory employee that she could take dead butterflies that would otherwise be thrown away. The attorney called the incident a misunderstanding.
The Springfield Township woman said she uses the butterflies in her photography.
In addition to probation, Revis agreed to a lifetime ban from the conservatory and to take a critical thinking class.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A fatal multi-vehicle crash closed North Bend Road (KY 237) at westbound 275 in Hebron for more than 3 hours Friday morningFull Story >
A fatal multi-vehicle crash closed North Bend Road (KY 237) at westbound 275 in Hebron for more than 3 hours Friday morningFull Story >
Fairfield are on scene of a reported shooting and stabbing at an apartment building on Gelhot Drive, dispatcher said.Full Story >
Fairfield are on scene of a reported shooting and stabbing at an apartment building on Gelhot Drive, dispatcher said.Full Story >
The morning commute already is off to a rough start.Full Story >
The morning commute already is off to a rough start.Full Story >
One person was seriously hurt and another is in custody in Westwood Friday morning, Cincinnati police said.Full Story >
One person was seriously hurt and another is in custody in Westwood Friday morning, Cincinnati police said.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Camp Washington.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Camp Washington.Full Story >