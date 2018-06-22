Board again rejects mercy for killer despite juror's regrets

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Parole Board is once again recommending against clemency for a condemned killer sentenced to death for fatally stabbing a 67-year-old man.
The board announced its decision Friday in the case of death row inmate Raymond Tibbetts, scheduled to die Oct. 17.
The board ruled 8-1 against clemency, despite holding a second hearing last week in which a juror on Tibbetts' case said he regrets his decision to recommend execution.
Ex-juror Ross Geiger came forward last year saying jurors weren't given enough information about Tibbetts' tough childhood.
The 61-year-old Tibbetts was sentenced to death for killing Fred Hicks at Hicks' Cincinnati home in 1997.
Republican Gov. John Kasich has the final say.
Tibbetts' attorney said Friday that the governor can prevent an "unjust death sentence from being carried out."
