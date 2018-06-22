Tree falls on family camper killing grandmother, toddler

A grandmother and her granddaughter were killed when a tree fell on top of their family's camper early Friday morning while they were sleeping, according to the Clermont County coroner.

A large tree became uprooted and toppled onto the camper in which the victims along with two other family members were sleeping at the Ryan's Run Campground in Franklin Township, said the coroner.

The coroner said a 46-year-old woman and her 23-month-old granddaughter suffered fatal injuries, but the grandfather and another granddaughter were able to escape without injury.

Emergency crews were called out to the campground just before 2:30 a.m.

