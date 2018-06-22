Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Emergency officials say a large section of a bourbon storage warehouse has collapsed at a distillery in Kentucky.

Nelson County Emergency Management spokesman Milt Spalding says about 9,000 barrels filled with aging bourbon were affected Friday at the Barton 1792 Distillery in Bardstown.

Spalding says there were no injuries inside the structure, which was holding about 20,000 barrels.

He says there's a large pile of barrels where the collapse occurred and officials are trying to determine if any whiskey spilled.

Spalding says about half of the structure is still standing.

The distillery is owned by Sazerac. Company spokeswoman Amy Preske says the company is assessing the damage and declined further comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.