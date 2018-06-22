Hamilton county wins award for bioterrorism prevention

Hamilton County Public Health has been busy preparing a defense for the city in the case of a bioterrorism attack or flu pandemic.

Those efforts were recognized by the National Association of County and City Health Officials in the form of an award earlier last week.

The award was for creating a through distribution system to quickly and efficiently get medication out to the public.

”In the event of an emergency, we can get potentially lifesaving medications out to citizens through this community-based system,” said Hamilton County Health Commissioner Tim Ingram.

The system HCPH has set up throughout the county includes 35 open points-of-dispensing (POD) sites at various locations throughout the city.

These sites have been strategically placed to efficiently get medication to large numbers of people in case a pandemic was to occur.

“In an incident, we can stand up these sites and have citizens pick up medication of their families in close proximity to where they live or work,” Ingram said.

The county has prepared to dispense medication to the 480,000 plus citizens served by HCPH.

The organization constantly runs exercises to make sure their staff is prepared and comfortable enough in their roles to effectively assist when needed.

In addition to working with first responders and local government officials, HCPH also relies on volunteers to make sure they have experienced POD managers and workers ready.

For more information on volunteering at a POD site, visit www.swoph.org/abouttristate.com