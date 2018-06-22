Hamilton county wins award for bioterrorism prevention

Surveillance cameras on a brand new gas station and convenience store capture a white compact sedan apparently speeding down Old Fannin Road towards Lakeland Drive in Flowood.Full Story >
Sentencing is set Friday for a man charged with killing his passenger in a 2016 Lamborghini car crash.Full Story >
The arrest warrant detailing the events leading to an alleged murder-for-hire scheme has been released.Full Story >
On Thursday, a federal judge sentenced a Decatur man involved in a kidnapping and child sex-trafficking plot to 30 years in prison.Full Story >
The collapse was reported at Barton Brands distillery at 10:55 a.m. Friday, according to Bardstown dispatch.Full Story >
