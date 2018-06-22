Elk mamas and babies invade CO town, but use crosswalk - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Elk mamas and babies invade CO town, but use crosswalk

More than a dozen elk show up in downtown Estes Park, CO. (Source: Pixabay, file) More than a dozen elk show up in downtown Estes Park, CO. (Source: Pixabay, file)

(RNN) – On the doorstep to Rocky Mountain National Park, the folks who live in Estes Park, CO, are no strangers to wildlife.

Residents in the city’s downtown got a surprise this week when more than a dozen elk showed up in the heart of the city.

“Elk mamas and babies using the crosswalk in downtown Estes Park! Precious!” the Estes Park News said on Facebook.

Rocky Mountain National Park is home to a wide variety of animals, including deer, elk, bear, moose and mountain lion.

Estes Park is located about 60 miles northwest of Denver.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

