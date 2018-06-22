5 pound package of pot sent to wrong address - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

5 pound package of pot sent to wrong address

By Melissa Neeley, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Ken Brown, Reporter
Connect
FOX19 NOW/file FOX19 NOW/file
FALMOUTH, KY (FOX19) -

Kentucky State Police are looking for the person who was expecting a package of marijuana, but it was delivered to the wrong address.

Trooper Charles Loudermilk reports that 5 pounds of high grade marijuana was sent the wrong house in Falmouth, Ky.

The owners of the home the package of pot was sent to told police that they frequently purchase items online and "didn't pay attention to the name on the package because they have lived there for so long," said Loudermilk.

"Once they opened the package they realized that well, that was nothing that they had ordered," said Loudermilk.

KSP is investigating to see if they can locate the person who shipped the pot and who was the intended receiver.

Loudermilk said this case highlights a frequent problem officers have been seeing in which a drug dealer will have a shipment sent to another address and then remove the package from the homeowners doorstep before they find it. 

Copyright WXIX 2018. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly