5 pound package of pot sent to wrong address

Kentucky State Police are looking for the person who was expecting a package of marijuana, but it was delivered to the wrong address.

Trooper Charles Loudermilk reports that 5 pounds of high grade marijuana was sent the wrong house in Falmouth, Ky.

The owners of the home the package of pot was sent to told police that they frequently purchase items online and "didn't pay attention to the name on the package because they have lived there for so long," said Loudermilk.

"Once they opened the package they realized that well, that was nothing that they had ordered," said Loudermilk.

KSP is investigating to see if they can locate the person who shipped the pot and who was the intended receiver.

Loudermilk said this case highlights a frequent problem officers have been seeing in which a drug dealer will have a shipment sent to another address and then remove the package from the homeowners doorstep before they find it.

#KSPPost6 was contacted by a an individual in Falmouth because a package was sent to the wrong house. If you were supposed to receive 5lbs of high grade marijuana please come to 4265 Dixie Hwy to sign for your package. pic.twitter.com/CX5cOHg83l — Trooper Loudermilk (KSP) (@TprLoudermilk) June 22, 2018

Copyright WXIX 2018. All rights reserved.