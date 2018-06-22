Man convicted of rape cleared by DNA, released from prison

CLEVELAND (AP) - A man sent to prison over 15 years ago has been released after a judge found DNA evidence cleared him of raping a woman.
Forty-one-year-old Christopher Miller was released Thursday in Cleveland. He was sentenced to 40 years in 2002 on charges including rape in an attack on a Cleveland Heights woman.
The Ohio Innocence Project pushed for updated testing that found DNA from two men convicted of a similar crime but none from Miller.
Miller said Thursday he had done everything he could to prove his innocence.
The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Prosecutor's Office says investigators can't say Miller wasn't somehow involved, and charges such as robbery or burglary could be refiled after further investigation. They say he had the woman's cellphone.
Miller said he traded drugs for the phone.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
