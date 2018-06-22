Teens arrested in fatal shooting of girl, 9, sitting in car

CLEVELAND (AP) - Authorities in Cleveland say two 17-year-old boys and a 19-year-old man have been arrested in the death of a 9-year-old girl struck by an errant gunshot during an exchange of fire nearby.
Cleveland police said Friday an arrest warrant has also been issued for a 16-year-old in Wednesday's fatal shooting of Saniyah Nicholson. She was sitting in the back seat of a car with an adult sister when two teens in a car exchanged gunfire with two teens on foot. The 20-year-old sister wasn't injured.
Court records show that 19-year-old Devontae Nettles has been charged with murder in the girl's death. Police say Nettles and one of the 17-year-olds were in the car. It's unclear if he has an attorney.
Police say the shootout doesn't appear to be gang-related.
