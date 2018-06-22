N Carolina regulators deny Duke Energy rate increase request

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina regulators have denied a request from Duke Energy to raise electric rates and ordered the utility to refund $60 million in deferred taxes to customers.

The North Carolina Utilities Commission also decided Friday to fine Duke Energy $70 million because of the way it handled coal ash.

The Duke Energy Carolinas subsidiary serving about 2 million customers had requested a rate increase of an extra $472 million per year, or an average of about 8.5 percent. That's after public hearings and a partial settlement with the state's official consumer advocate.

The utility wanted to increase rates to pay for a nuclear power plant that won't be built and charge customers additional billions of dollars to upgrade the power grid in central and western North Carolina.

