Alternative Melania Trump jacket sells out

The company quickly sold out of its first version of the jacket, but is now offering T-shirts, hoodies and bomber jackets.

(RNN) – The backlash from the first lady’s much-debated fashion choice this week is inspiring a much different message.

Portland, OR-based women’s apparel company Wildfang is out with its own new line of clothing in response to Melania Trump’s jacket with “I really don’t care, do U?” printed on it.

The Wildfang clothing flips the script with the message: “I really care, don’t U?”

“Hey Melania. WE REALLY DO CARE!” the company said on Instagram. “That’s why we made this jacket. To say we stand with immigrants. To say WE CARE.”

The company quickly sold out of its first version of the jacket but is now offering T-shirts, hoodies and bomber jackets.

Wildfang is donating the money it makes on the clothing to RAICES, a Texas nonprofit group that offers free and low-cost legal services to immigrants.

Many wondered why Trump decided to wear her jacket on a trip to visit migrant children who have been separated from their parents.

President Donald Trump said it was a knock at the “Fake News Media.”

