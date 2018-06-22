Police issue alert for endangered missing 67-year-old man

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 67-year-old man.

Cecil Harry was last seen at 7:30 a.m. leaving his residence on Sedam Street Friday.

He is described as 6' tall, 210 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Police said Harry is in need of medication and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.



The vehicle involved is a red 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser with OH plate number EF74BA.



If you see Harry or his vehicle, call 911.

