Joe Jackson, patriarch of Jackson family, dead at 89

(RNN) - Joe Jackson, the patriarch of the Jackson family of musicians, has passed away, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

He was 89.

Jackson had been plagued by poor health in his later years. He suffered a heart attack, dementia and strokes. HIs health took a turn for the worse during his battle with cancer.

Jackson was born in Fountain Hill, AR, on July 28, 1928, to Samuel Jackson and Crystal Lee King. He was no stranger to big families as he was the youngest of five children.

A father of 11, Jackson was famous for creating the Jackson Five, made up of his sons Jermaine, Marlon, Tito, Jackie and Michael. The group rose to fame in the in the 1960s.

Nine of the Jackson child have scored hits on the Billboard charts. Michael and Janet Jackson became giant popstars as solo artists.

As noted in his memoirs, Jackson’s father was “domineering” and “strict.” He earned the same reputation among his children.

He infamously subjected them to physical and mental abuse as he served as their manager. He also had a strained relationship with several family members.

I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes. pic.twitter.com/PGcmbulzyC — Joseph Jackson (@Joe5Jackson) June 24, 2018

