Reducing tick risk

Ticks are a real problem in the Tri-State right now - and we have some easy things to do to reduce the threat in your own yard.

Scientists say climate change is partly to blame for a jump in Ohio's tick population. Ticks, of course, can carry serious illnesses like Lyme Disease.

The experts say your best chances of encountering ticks are in wet, high grass and wooded areas.

So if you spend any time in those environments, make sure to check yourself thoroughly for ticks and inspect your pets carefully, too.

Ticks can also be a problem in backyards. One of the easiest ways to reduce the risk is to remove their habitats. That means keeping the grass and foliage trimmed.

Deer, birds, squirrels and mice also carry ticks, so removing things that attract them may help reduce the tick population, too. That may mean stowing bird feeders and bird baths for now.

It's also a good idea to move sandboxes, swing sets and other play items away from tree lines and any other foliage in the backyard, to make it less likely ticks reach your children.

Wearing tick repellent while you're outside can also help.

