Defensive doe confronting park-goers, pets

The Mt. Adams Civic Association wants residents and visitors to be aware of the issue. (FOX19 NOW)

Eden Park visitors in Mt. Adams have been dealing with an aggressive mother doe near the art museum.

“There have been a number of reports that people have been attacked when they have a pet with them,” Mount Adams Civic Association President Kurt Meier said. “…we're saying if you're going to walk your animal walk them within a community where people are around.”

These deer encounters have mostly involved people who are walking their dogs. The signs posted by the park indicates that the mother may just be protecting her baby fawn, but her protective nature has resulted in some terrifying run-ins for residents.

“It started to kind of chase at me and I'm walking my dog and I'm like, concerned for the well-being of my dog,” Mt. Adams resident Jake Persky said. “...this is like a doe so it's not like threatening to me but obviously it's gunning after my dog.”

Several others who have had encounters in the park told FOX19 NOW it may sound like a joke to some, but when you’re face to face with an angry animal it’s no laughing matter. Residents said the Parks Department has been notified of the issue.

The Mt. Adams Civic Association wants residents and visitors to be aware of the issue, not to travel alone, be sure to carry a cell phone during your walks through the park and, if you have a dog, consider walking your pet in a more residential area of Mt. Adams.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.