Waitress asking for more security in the Hyde Park area

A waitress in Hyde Park said she is fed up and wants more security in the area where she works after she found her car vandalized.

"It's really disheartening to come out after a hard day’s work, and your window is busted out," Tamara Watson said.

Watson works at a restaurant located near the Hyde Park Center at the corner of Madison and Edwards.

She said the thieves didn't get much, but she said that's not the point. She feels the area needs more security.

"There is a lot of riffraff, there is a lot of drug addicts," Watson said.

FOX19 NOW talked to police, and they didn't mention drug addicts, but they did say there are several homeless panhandlers causing issues in the area.

"It does make you worry when you are leaving here at night. I mean wine and spirits are open till 10. We are leaving here with money because we waited tables. So who's to say something couldn't happen," Watson said.

She admits it wasn't a good idea to leave a bunch of stuff in her vehicle, but said she's in the process of moving.

"It does make you wonder somebody could hit you in a minute... stab you or whatever. You don't know the type of people that are hanging out here," Watson said.

