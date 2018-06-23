Blind man scuffles with AZ police officer in restroom

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says.Full Story >
An ambitious House GOP immigration overhaul is teetering ahead of voting.
Drawing cheers at a rally, Trump defended his hard-line immigration policies just hours after backing off efforts to separate immigrant families.
Trump signs executive order to keep families together at border, says 'zero-tolerance' prosecution policy will continue.
Authorities say a police officer fatally shot a 17-year-old boy just seconds after he fled from a traffic stop in a confrontation partly captured on video shot from a nearby home.
