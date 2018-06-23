WATCH LIVE: FOX19 NOW Weekend Morning News

Live video from FOX19 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX19 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

FOX19 NOW Weekend Morning is airing the Sunday morning broadcast in a 20 minute digital newscast (Courtesy Thrillist Travel)

The World Cup games are being aired on FOX19 NOW but your Saturday morning local and national headlines aired live on our website,

Mobile users can watch here

The show will run for 20 minutes beginning at 8 a.m. and also air on the FOX19 NOW Facebook page.

World Cup games will air through the morning and afternoon on FOX affiliates through July 15.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.