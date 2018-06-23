WATCH LIVE: FOX19 NOW Weekend Morning News

Live video from FOX19 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX19 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Federal agents and Honolulu police raided the home of an attorney on Friday morning as part of an ongoing public corruption case.Full Story >
Federal agents and Honolulu police raided the home of an attorney on Friday morning as part of an ongoing public corruption case.Full Story >
The Freedom House in upper Nuuanu advertises for parties like Naked Yoga.Full Story >
The Freedom House in upper Nuuanu advertises for parties like Naked Yoga.Full Story >
An employee at a fast food restaurant in north Charlotte is accused of shooting into a car following an argument early Friday morning.Full Story >
An employee at a fast food restaurant in north Charlotte is accused of shooting into a car following an argument early Friday morning.Full Story >
A 9-year-old girl is dead after suffering a gunshot to the head on Cleveland's East Side Wednesday evening.Full Story >
A 9-year-old girl is dead after suffering a gunshot to the head on Cleveland's East Side Wednesday evening.Full Story >
Two Akron Fire Department firefighters, Art Dean and Deann Eller are on paid leave pending an investigation into allegations that they created pornographic videos in an Akron fire station.Full Story >
Two Akron Fire Department firefighters, Art Dean and Deann Eller are on paid leave pending an investigation into allegations that they created pornographic videos in an Akron fire station.Full Story >