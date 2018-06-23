Gambino crime family ex-member to fund slain girl's funeral

CLEVELAND (AP) - A lawyer says a former member of the Gambino crime family will pay for the funeral of a 9-year-old girl who police say was killed by crossfire during a shootout between two groups while waiting in a car in Cleveland.
The lawyer for Carmine "The Bull" Agnello tells Cleveland.com Agnello offered Friday to cover funeral expenses for Saniyah Nicholson of Maple Heights, and her mother agreed.
Saniyah was shot Wednesday. Four teenagers have been arrested and a fifth is being sought.
Attorney Ian Freidman says Agnello wants to be an example of doing the right thing. His offer comes a year after Agnello avoided prison with a plea deal in a case that authorities described as a multi-million dollar scam involving stolen cars and scrap metal.
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com
