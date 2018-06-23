CEO donates $2 million to hospital for transgender care

CINCINNATI (AP) - An Ohio company has donated $2 million to the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center for transgender patient care.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Pure Romance CEO Chris Cicchinelli announced the gift to the hospital's Adolescent and Transition Medicine Clinic on Wednesday.
Cicchinelli and his wife, Jessica, launched the Living with Change Foundation in January after their 10-year-old daughter, LC, came out as transgender. The foundation provides education, resources and support to transgender people and their families.
Chris Cicchinelli says his daughter's experience opened his eyes to the hardships LGBTQ youth face.
Clinic director Dr. Lee Ann Conard says the gift will help uplift a group that has been historically marginalized.
The clinic has helped over 1,000 patients since it was established in 2013.
Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com
