Medic accused of stealing money clip from dead man

The Trump administration is calling for the expanded use of family detention for immigrant parents and children who are stopped along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Zimbabwe state media report explosion at president's campaign rally; Mnangagwa not hurt.
Former "Game of Thrones" co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are marrying at the bride's family castle in Scotland.
The U.S. military says it is moving "assets" to a U.S. air base near South Korea's capital and to the inter-Korean border to prepare for North Korea's returning of the remains of U.S. soldiers who have been missing since the 1950-53 Korean War.
President Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen retweeted a photo posing with comedian Tom Arnold, who is working on a show to hunt down recordings of the president, fueling speculation that Cohen may have secret tapes of Trump.