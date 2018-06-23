Medic accused of stealing money clip from dead man - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Medic accused of stealing money clip from dead man

Mel Bricker was test-driving a vehicle when he crashed and died. A medic tending to Bricker's body allegedly pocketed his money clip. (Source: WKBN/CNN) Mel Bricker was test-driving a vehicle when he crashed and died. A medic tending to Bricker's body allegedly pocketed his money clip. (Source: WKBN/CNN)

LISBON, OH (WKBN/CNN) - Heartbroken and shocked, April Curfman is still processing Monday night.

Her father Mel Bricker was test-driving a truck in his backyard when his accelerator got stuck.

He crashed into trees and died.

Hours later, something terrible happened.

"A fireman had seen him put my dad's money clip in his pocket," Curfman said.

The man was the medic moving Bricker's body.

A police report confirmed deputies found the money in his pocket.

"I mean the worst night of my life and then on top of it somebody stealing from my dad just made it even worse," Curfman said.

Columbiana County Sheriff Ray Stone said he expects the medic to be charged soon.

But that's not what Curfman wants people to think about when they remember her father.

"He was my world, he was my rock," she said. "I want people to remember him as the corny, ordinary man. The one that would help anybody."

As for that night, Curfman chooses to remember the dozens who helped her, not the one man that didn't.

"I made one phone call and before I knew it, there were Tri County members everywhere," she said. "Family everywhere and one phone call is all it took."

Copyright 2018 WKBN via CNN. All rights reserved.

