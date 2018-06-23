Online Western Governors University launches Ohio affiliate

By KANTELE FRANKO
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The all-online, nonprofit Western Governors University is creating its eighth state affiliate through a partnership with Ohio that opens the door for participating students to benefit from the state's need-based college grant program.
WGU Ohio launched this week and expects to start enrolling students in August.
Several thousand Ohio students already attend or graduated from Salt Lake City-based WGU, which offers bachelor's and master's degrees in four fields: business, teaching, information technology, and nursing and other health professions.
Ohio officials endorsing the partnership say WGU provides valuable flexibility for students because it measures progress using a competency-based approach instead of class time and doesn't base tuition rates on how many classes are taken.
WGU Ohio says it will be self-sustaining on tuition revenue and gets no direct state funding.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
