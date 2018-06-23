Far from Southwest, children of workplace raids await fate

By JOHN SEEWER
Associated Press
NORWALK, Ohio (AP) - Recent immigration sweeps in Ohio have not only resulted in more than 250 workers' arrests, but they have also left their U.S.-born children with uncertain futures.
Some families will be forced to decide whether to keep the family together by moving everyone back to their home countries, or face being apart if one parent or other relatives or friends stay with the children.
Aid organizations assisting families say that either way, these children will suffer for many years from the trauma.
Immigration officials say workers at both a meatpacking company and a landscaping business in Ohio are facing charges of being in the country illegally and using fake identities to get their jobs.
Most of the children of those detained are now staying with a parent or a relative who wasn't arrested.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
