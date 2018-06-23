Louisville's black students often see inexperienced teachers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Majority-black schools in Kentucky's largest district typically have high turnover rates that leave them with inexperienced teachers.
The Courier Journal reports an analysis of school and district data from the 2016-17 school year found the average teacher experience among Jefferson County Public Schools' 18 "priority" schools is less than 10 years. Several have less than five years. Of those 18 schools that are among the lowest-performing in the state, 12 have majority black student populations.
The newspaper says teachers' ability to move between schools as they gain seniority may contribute to why black students typically perform worse than white students in the district. That achievement gap is one reason state officials have recommended takeover of the district.
District officials say they are taking steps to address the issue.
