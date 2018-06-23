Kentucky police arrest naked man who says he 'may be Jesus'

JOHNSON FORK, Ky. (AP) - An Indiana man has been arrested in Kentucky after police found him naked in a stranger's yard declaring he might be Jesus.
The Kentucky New Era reports a homeowner called police to report a naked man behind his house. The homeowner told police the naked man took some things from his car and poured gasoline from a jug in his yard and around his house.
Magoffin County Sheriff's Deputies said they found the man lying in the grass near the home. They said he would not tell them his name, saying he "may be Jesus." He was later identified as 31-year-old Austin Michael Johnson of Indiana.
Johnson now faces seven criminal charges and is being held at a local jail. No court date has been scheduled yet.
Information from: Kentucky New Era, http://www.kentuckynewera.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
