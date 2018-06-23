Kentucky school district official confirms probe of finances

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (AP) - An eastern Kentucky school superintendent has confirmed an investigation into the district's use of public funds.
The Ledger Independent reports Fleming County Schools Superintendent Brian Creasman says the district has discovered irregularities that are "troubling, selfish and egregious."
Creasman blamed the problems on a former district employee he says took advantage of his authority and opportunity. He said he wants the review to make sure the problem is not more widespread.
Creasman did not identify the former employee or what the discrepancies were.
Creasman said school officials have handed the investigation over to the Kentucky State Police. He said the district will make changes to make sure officials do not misuse public funds.
Information from: The Ledger Independent, http://www.maysville-online.com
