Police looking for woman accused of taking 2 boys

The Champaign County Sheriff's Office says Jamie Rollins, 39, is accused of taking Aaron Rollins, 9, and Justin Wallace, 7. Police have issued an Amber Alert for the 2 boys. (Ohio Amber Alert)

The Champaign County Sheriff's Office is still looking for a woman accused of taking two boys from a home in Urbana Saturday morning.

Police say Jamie Rollins, 39, took her 9-year-old son Aaron that she does not have custody of, and 7-year-old Justin Wallace.

The Amber Alert issued for the boys was cancelled around noon, but Rollins still has not been found.

Justin's grandparents said woke up to find both boys missing around 7 a.m. Saturda from their home on Maplewood Circle.

Police say Rollins was driving the three may be in a 2015, taupe, Kia Optimia, with the Ohio license plate number 34YSL.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

